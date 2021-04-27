Hundreds already signed up for Johnson & Johnson vaccine as Wake County resumes use

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – People in Wake County can start getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The county starting up those vaccinations at clinics at Ting Park in Holly Springs on Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at WakeGov.com/vaccine.

Out of the 500 available appointments, 117 spots were booked as of Tuesday morning- just hours after the county announced the site.

“We’ll provide some extra education on the day just to inform individuals of the health benefits and risks associated with the vaccine,” said Ryan Jury, Wake County mass vaccination branch director.

Those few hundred doses were a small portion of the close to 7,902 doses sitting on the county’s shelves since the pause of Johnson & Johnson shots. More than 131,867 doses from Johnson & Johnson are sitting on shelves statewide.

The county plans on rotating vaccine clinics through other parks to get through their supply.

“Having weighed all those options and getting clearance from our medical team, we’re excited to offer this vaccine,” Jury said.

The pause on Johnson & Johnson came after concerns of rare blood clots. It’s caused hesitation among some people like Vincent Jackson.

“I was on the waiting list to get it through my primary care doctor and when this incident came, it made me kind of leery of it so I waited for the Moderna,” Jackson said.

Jackson is now waiting on his second dose with no worries about negative side effects.

“Say a prayer on it and go take it. I think it’s a better situation to take it than not take it,” Jackson said.

The county knows some people may not be more hesitant to get a vaccine. It’s why they’re letting you choose a brand you prefer at sign up.

“Now that supply is greater than demand, there’s choice and I think we would just highlight to individuals to choose a vaccine that works for them,” Jury said.

Their bottom line message is the vaccine is safe.

“The benefits outweigh the risk and we feel confident in being able to offer this vaccine,” Jury said.

Symptoms for vaccine complications

If you feel any severe symptoms from this vaccine you are asked to contact your doctor right away- no waiting it out. People who experienced rare blood clots were typically women ages 18 through 49 years. Symptoms were felt up to two weeks following vaccination.