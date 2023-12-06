RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new display at the N.C. Museum of History shows the connection between moonshine and motorsports in the state.

A new lobby display featuring the state’s Moonshine and Motorsports Trail, created by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, opens Friday at the museum.

The N.C. Museum of History says distilling grew out of the state’s agriculture history. Meanwhile, racing in in the state grew from occasional competitions among moonshiners during the 1930s. It has evolved into a multibillion-dollar industry with the rise of NASCAR.

The Moonshine and Motorsports Trail was designated in the 2021 state budget and created by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, according to the museum.

Museum officials say it was created to instill a sense of pride and ownership and drive economic development, particularly in rural communities, and be a resource for cultural and tourism institutions across the state.

The trail provides a variety of travel itineraries between historic locations, natural areas, and racetracks across the state that tell the story of North Carolina Moonshine and Motorsports.

The initial phase of the trail includes eight locations, including the Museum of History. Additional sites will be added in future phases.

The first eight trail sites are: