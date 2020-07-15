More Triangle families consider homeschooling during the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With kids spending more time at home, more parents have started to consider a shift to full-time homeschooling.

Kim Wayman started homeschooling about eight years ago. Her kids learn anywhere they want at home – the kitchen table, back yard or bedroom. She said she allows them to focus on topics they think are interesting.

The pandemic has not disrupted education for home schooling families like hers.

“To all of a sudden be thrown into this along with your jobs and your kids and the unknown is terrifying,” said Wayman.

She helps run the group Johnston County Homeschools on Facebook, offering support for homeschoolers.

She has seen interest increase in her page and others she is part of.

“The homeschool groups, ours are getting 20, 30, 40, sometimes 200 requests a day to join. I have people messaging me a lot and I’m more than happy to help,” she said.

Also seeing increased interest is Laina Yeisley.

She turned to homeschooling 12 years ago and now runs the Triangle Homeschool Resource Center.

She now holds workshops for beginners. every few months.

“Usually there’s about 20 people in a workshop and I’ve filled them at 100 (people) the last few weeks,” said Yeisley.

She says the biggest concern is from parents who aren’t sure they can do the teacher role.

“All parents can do it, whether or not is a god fit is something to ask around about,” she said.

The state requires six steps for parents or guardians who want to homeschool.

Parents or guardians must:

Hold at least a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Send to DNPE a Notice of Intent to Operate a Home School

Elect to operate as a religious or as a non-religious school.

Operate (conduct instruction in) the home school on a regular schedule for at least nine calendar months of the year

Maintain at the school disease immunization and take attendance

Have a nationally standardized achievement test administered annually to each student.

Notify DNPE when the school is no longer in operation.

“You can relax and I promise they will learn, it really isn’t very hard,” said Wayman.

She said starting up a homeschool may seem daunting at first but families don’t operate in silos. She said they often join other homeschool families for group activities.

“It’s been a blessing in that it did not change our life a ton. Certainly homeschoolers are used to going out and being with a group, doing our support activities and doing our classes. So those things changed but really our day to day life kind of just slowed down,” said Yeisley.

Homeschool was on the rise prior to the pandemic. There are currently more than 149,000 homeschooled students statewide. Ten years ago, there were 83,600 students enrolled.