RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A CDC panel is scheduled to vote on COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old this weekend.

The CDC director would then have to sign off on the recommendation.

This means shots may start going into the state’s tiniest arms as early as Tuesday.

North Carolina has already pre-ordered 118,600 doses shots for children under 5.

The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Elizabeth Tilson said these pediatric vaccines will be available at every health department in the state and at more than 300 pediatric offices.

More than 200 pharmacies are enlisted to vaccinate children ages three and up.

“Our goals are to make sure the vaccines are readily available and that parents have access to vaccine and information. That is what we are achieving. Not a numerical goal,” Tilson told CBS 17.

Tillson said its important for parents to understand all the information about the vaccine including the risk of not vaccinating.

“Children can get COVID just like adults,” Tilson said. “We’re also learning that children can have- even if they have a mild case- can have long COVID going forward.”

A survey from Kaiser Family Foundation showed less than 20 percent of parents would get their child under the age of five vaccinated right away. Almost 30 percent said they definitely would not and almost 40 percent want to wait and see.

For those who are undecided: “My biggest point of recommendation is talk to your doctor about the data on these vaccines,” Tilson said.

Pfizer vaccine side effects

Documents from the Food and Drug Administration show most side effects experienced during the vaccine trials were mild to moderate in severity.

They found those side effects were felt up to two days after vaccination and typically lasted up to two days.

Below are the side effects most commonly associated with these age groups along with the percentage of children who experienced them.

Children ages 6 months to 2 years

Irritability (68.4%)

Drowsiness (41.3%)

Decreased appetite (38.6%)

Tenderness at the injection site (26.4%)

Children ages 2 to 4

Pain at the injection site (47.0%)

Fatigue (44.8%)

Injection site redness (18.9%)

Moderna vaccine side effects

The FDA found side effects with the Moderna vaccine typically popped up within a day and lasted about 2 day. Symptoms were largely mild to moderate in severity.

Below are the side effects most commonly associated with these age groups along with the percentage of children who experienced them.

Children ages 6 months to 3 years old

Irritability/crying (82%)

Sleepiness (51%)

Fatigue (62%)

Headache (23%)

Children ages 3 to 5