NC airline workers get their shot at hope with COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- More than 4,600 doses of hope were handed out at Atrium Health’s mass vaccination event.

Held at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, airline and transportation employees finally got their COVID-19 vaccines.

Mary Couch is a flight attendant with PSA Airlines. She said she was ready to get back to every day life.

“Normal life, no masks and I think this is going to be a great start to that,” Couch said.

Couch was anticipating the availability of vaccines to be available. She lives in Charleston and has not been able to get a vaccine there.

“When American announced that crew members could come and get the vaccine here in Charlotte, I’m Charlotte-based, so I flew in this morning, I made sure I was here,” she said.

Melia Gordon worked as a culture and diversity manager for the airport. Gordon said getting this vaccine was not only important for her and family but for those who she comes in contact with everyday.

Flight attendant Donna Ketchum checks in for her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination event held in partnership with Atrium Health, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the State of North Carolina, the City of Charlotte and American Airlines at the airport Thursday, March 17, 2021. The event was tailored to for ease of access for transportation workers at the airport. Credit: Emily Barnes/Atrium Health

An Atrium Health vaccinator prepares Juan Braswell’s arm to get his COVID-19 vaccination.Credit: Emily Barnes/Atrium Health

An Atrium Health vaccinator applies a bandage to flight attendant Sheila Lopez’s arm after she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Emily Barnes/Atrium Health

Steven Gucciavdi gets into position to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Emily Barnes/Atrium Health

“I’m doing it for us as a community to make sure we can get better and move through this pandemic in a successful way,” she said.

Gordon admits she was hesitant at first. After speaking with her doctor, she thought the pros outweighed the cons.

“This is step one,” said Dave Burleigh. He’s a property owner looking forward and said he was looking forward to warm embraces.

“Hugs, unconditionally. That’s probably the biggest thing. Seeing some more distant family and being able to truly hug. I’m a huger,” Burleigh said.

Partnering with State of North Carolina, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and American Airlines, Atrium Health organized a two-day vaccine clinic.

Shot were given by appointment only. Slots for Wednesday and Thursday are already full.