EDENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 70 years after his death, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has named a bridge for The Town of Edenton’s only fallen firefighter.

Benjamin Henry Smith was killed in November 1947 after returning from a call. As he headed back to the fire department, a car ran the intersection at Granville and West Queen Streets. The fire engine landed on its side, pinning Smith underneath.

Smith was born in Rocky Mount in 1915. He served as a volunteer firefighter with the Edenton Fire Department. He also served as a state license examiner.

This week, officials with NCDOT and the Town of Edenton joined Smith’s family and friends to dedicate a bridge in his honor. The bridge is on N.C. 17 Business, or West Queen Street, over Filberts Creek.

The Town of Edenton salutes Fireman Smith and his service to our town, and thanks his family, Chief Bass, all of our firefighters, retired Sheriff Fred Spruill and the North Carolina Department of Transportation for putting the ceremony together.