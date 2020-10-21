NC meat processing plants make up large portion of COVID-19 cluster associated cases

In this April 2020, photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company’s Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant. Tyson has added the plastic dividers to create separation between workers because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Tyson Foods via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – North Carolina began to report more detailed information on Thursday concerning settings where COVID-19 was spreading.

Meat processing plants continued to be a large proportion of cases and deaths.

New on Thursday was information regarding religious services.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said its report showed religious gatherings had an impact on cases in September.

The report includes total cumulative reported clusters, cases and deaths. They are broken down into categories and cluster since May.

It attributes more than 10,000 cases and 63 deaths as a result of clusters.

Sources of COVID-19 clusters have fluctuated since the start of the pandemic. Swipe through the slideshow below to see each category over time.

Source: NCDHHS

Workplaces

Government services includes first responders, fire, law enforcement, courts, and government offices.

Setting Type Number of Total

Reported Clusters Total Cluster associated Cases Total Cluster associated

Deaths Agriculture 9 110 0 Construction/Contractor 16 121 0 Food Processing 7 321 1 Government Services 40 323 1 Meat and Poultry Processing 39 3,841 19 Other Workplace 52 549 4

Shopping and Services

Shopping and personal care services made up the least number of clusters and cases with 12 and 94, respectively. Two deaths have been attributed to these settings.

Setting Type Number of Total

Reported Clusters Total Cluster associated Cases Total Cluster associated

Deaths Retail 8 73 0 Personal Care Services 4 21 2

Food and Drink

Food and drink setting had similar figures to shopping. They accounted for a total of 21 clusters, 129 cases and 2 deaths.

Setting Type Number of Total

Reported Clusters Total Cluster associated Cases Total Cluster associated

Deaths Bar/Brewery 2 21 2 Restaurant 19 14 0

Child care, schools, higher education

Child care, school, and higher education were accounted for the most cases and clusters. They are associated with 262 clusters, 2,702 cases and 3 deaths.

Setting Type Number of Total

Reported Clusters Total Cluster

associated Cases Total Cluster associated

Deaths Child Care

40 401 3 Camp 7 104 0 K-12 School 38 295 0 College or University 168 1,902 0

Health Care

Health care setting, which include hospitals, hospice facilities, and other non-hospital clinical settings, currently account for 24 clusters, 169 cases and 3 deaths.

Setting Type Number of Total

Reported Clusters Total Cluster

associated Cases Total Cluster associated

Deaths Health Care Setting 24 169 3

Community living and events

Community events and social gathering have accounted for the largest increase in cases in the last few weeks. They now account for a total of 125 clusters, 1,534 cases and 24 deaths.

Setting Type Number of Total

Reported Clusters Total Cluster

associated Cases Total Cluster associated

Deaths Religious Gathering 76 1,040 13 Social Gathering 23 231 2 Independent Living Facility 10 88 9 Apartments 2 60 0 Community Event 1 26 0 Other community setting 13 89 1

Congregate living settings

