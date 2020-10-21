NC meat processing plants make up large portion of COVID-19 cluster associated cases

In this April 2020, photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company’s Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant. Tyson has added the plastic dividers to create separation between workers because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Tyson Foods via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – North Carolina began to report more detailed information on Thursday concerning settings where COVID-19 was spreading.

Meat processing plants continued to be a large proportion of cases and deaths.

New on Thursday was information regarding religious services.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said its report showed religious gatherings had an impact on cases in September.

The report includes total cumulative reported clusters, cases and deaths. They are broken down into categories and cluster since May.

It attributes more than 10,000 cases and 63 deaths as a result of clusters.

Click here to read the full report.

Sources of COVID-19 clusters have fluctuated since the start of the pandemic. Swipe through the slideshow below to see each category over time.

Workplaces

Government services includes first responders, fire, law enforcement, courts, and government offices.

Setting TypeNumber of Total
Reported Clusters		Total Cluster associated CasesTotal Cluster associated
Deaths
Agriculture91100
Construction/Contractor161210
Food Processing 7321 1
Government Services403231
Meat and Poultry Processing39 3,84119
Other Workplace 525494

Shopping and Services

Shopping and personal care services made up the least number of clusters and cases with 12 and 94, respectively. Two deaths have been attributed to these settings.

Setting TypeNumber of Total
Reported Clusters		Total Cluster associated CasesTotal Cluster associated
Deaths
Retail8730
Personal Care Services4212

Food and Drink

Food and drink setting had similar figures to shopping. They accounted for a total of 21 clusters, 129 cases and 2 deaths.

Setting TypeNumber of Total
Reported Clusters		Total Cluster associated CasesTotal Cluster associated
Deaths
Bar/Brewery2212
Restaurant19140

Child care, schools, higher education

Child care, school, and higher education were accounted for the most cases and clusters. They are associated with 262 clusters, 2,702 cases and 3 deaths.

Setting TypeNumber of Total
Reported Clusters		Total Cluster
associated Cases		Total Cluster associated
Deaths
Child Care
404013
Camp71040
K-12 School382950
College or University1681,9020

Health Care

Health care setting, which include hospitals, hospice facilities, and other non-hospital clinical settings, currently account for 24 clusters, 169 cases and 3 deaths.

Setting TypeNumber of Total
Reported Clusters		Total Cluster
associated Cases		Total Cluster associated
Deaths
Health Care Setting241693

Community living and events

Community events and social gathering have accounted for the largest increase in cases in the last few weeks. They now account for a total of 125 clusters, 1,534 cases and 24 deaths.

Setting TypeNumber of Total
Reported Clusters		Total Cluster
associated Cases		Total Cluster associated
Deaths
Religious Gathering761,04013
Social Gathering232312
Independent Living Facility10889
Apartments2600
Community Event1260
Other community setting13891

Congregate living settings

A map and detailed data on COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters can be found below.

