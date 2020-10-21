NC meat processing plants make up large portion of COVID-19 cluster associated cases

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – North Carolina began to report more detailed information on Thursday concerning settings where COVID-19 was spreading.
Meat processing plants continued to be a large proportion of cases and deaths.
New on Thursday was information regarding religious services.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said its report showed religious gatherings had an impact on cases in September.
The report includes total cumulative reported clusters, cases and deaths. They are broken down into categories and cluster since May.
It attributes more than 10,000 cases and 63 deaths as a result of clusters.
Workplaces
Government services includes first responders, fire, law enforcement, courts, and government offices.
|Setting Type
|Number of Total
Reported Clusters
|Total Cluster associated Cases
|Total Cluster associated
Deaths
|Agriculture
|9
|110
|0
|Construction/Contractor
|16
|121
|0
|Food Processing
|7
|321
|1
|Government Services
|40
|323
|1
|Meat and Poultry Processing
|39
|3,841
|19
|Other Workplace
|52
|549
|4
Shopping and Services
Shopping and personal care services made up the least number of clusters and cases with 12 and 94, respectively. Two deaths have been attributed to these settings.
|Setting Type
|Number of Total
Reported Clusters
|Total Cluster associated Cases
|Total Cluster associated
Deaths
|Retail
|8
|73
|0
|Personal Care Services
|4
|21
|2
Food and Drink
Food and drink setting had similar figures to shopping. They accounted for a total of 21 clusters, 129 cases and 2 deaths.
|Setting Type
|Number of Total
Reported Clusters
|Total Cluster associated Cases
|Total Cluster associated
Deaths
|Bar/Brewery
|2
|21
|2
|Restaurant
|19
|14
|0
Child care, schools, higher education
Child care, school, and higher education were accounted for the most cases and clusters. They are associated with 262 clusters, 2,702 cases and 3 deaths.
|Setting Type
|Number of Total
Reported Clusters
|Total Cluster
associated Cases
|Total Cluster associated
Deaths
|Child Care
|40
|401
|3
|Camp
|7
|104
|0
|K-12 School
|38
|295
|0
|College or University
|168
|1,902
|0
Health Care
Health care setting, which include hospitals, hospice facilities, and other non-hospital clinical settings, currently account for 24 clusters, 169 cases and 3 deaths.
|Setting Type
|Number of Total
Reported Clusters
|Total Cluster
associated Cases
|Total Cluster associated
Deaths
|Health Care Setting
|24
|169
|3
Community living and events
Community events and social gathering have accounted for the largest increase in cases in the last few weeks. They now account for a total of 125 clusters, 1,534 cases and 24 deaths.
|Setting Type
|Number of Total
Reported Clusters
|Total Cluster
associated Cases
|Total Cluster associated
Deaths
|Religious Gathering
|76
|1,040
|13
|Social Gathering
|23
|231
|2
|Independent Living Facility
|10
|88
|9
|Apartments
|2
|60
|0
|Community Event
|1
|26
|0
|Other community setting
|13
|89
|1
Congregate living settings
A map and detailed data on COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters can be found below.