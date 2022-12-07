RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Less than a month after announcing they would start to service Raleigh Durham International Airport, Breeze Airways announced they would add more nonstop flights to their lineup.

The low-fare airline announced last month they would offer service from RDU to Hartford, New Orleans and Providence beginning in mid-February. On Wednesday, they announced three new nonstop routes to Columbus and Jacksonville, Florida.

“Breeze’s expansion at RDU is an early holiday present that will benefit all Triangle travelers,” said Michael Landugth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We’re excited about adding direct flights to three new destinations we expect will be popular as business routes and with people visiting family and friends.”

Tickets purchased by Dec. 13, for travel by Sept. 5, 2023 will start from just $39 one-way.

Columbus, OH (Thurs and Sun, starting May 18, staring from $39 one way

Jacksonville, FL (Thurs, Fri, Sun and Mon, starting May 18, staring from $39

Breeze has previously announced these following routes from RDU:

Hartford (Thurs and Sun, starting February 16);

New Orleans (Thurs, Fri, Sun and Mon, starting February 16)

Providence (Fri and Mon, starting February 17).

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President.

Breeze Airways launched in May 2021. The company says their business model includes perks like no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options.

Like other budget airlines however, standard seats only include personal items and an upgrade is needed to bring a carry on bag. In a release, the company said guests can “choose from a la carte or bundled options to create a travel experience that meets their needs.”