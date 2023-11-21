RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) — Raleigh’s Blue Ridge Corridor is on the verge of a boom. Coming down the pipeline are hundreds of millions of dollars worth of investment.

They include the renovation of PNC Arena and the grounds surrounding it – a new North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services campus, a 40-acre campus for software company Bandwidth, along with new apartment buildings.

The area currently has about $2 billion worth of taxable real estate. The city is considering taking advantage of that growing number by implementing a new tax district.

The Blue Ridge Corridor Alliance is an independent non-profit made up of the City of Raleigh, North Carolina State University, as well as property owners, businesses and residents of the Blue Ridge Road Corridor.

In 2019, the city council tasked the alliance with conducting a feasibility study to look at the potential for a new Municipal Services District, or tax district, for the corridor including potential boundaries, services, rates and projected revenue.

An MSD is a way to generate consistent funding for additional services or projects within the district’s boundaries, but they do cost taxpayers.

The Alliance’s board is suggesting the city implement a tax rate of $0.05 per $100 of assessed property value. The board estimates it would generate about $900,000 a year.

Its borders would run roughly from I-440 to I-40 and Western Boulevard to just south of Glen Eden Drive. Properties that belong to the county or other agencies like the State Fairgrounds and Carter-Finley Stadium would not be included.

While the BRCA has hosted public engagement sessions, council member Christina Jones expressed interst in ensuring the city hold its own information sessions.

“If we’re gonna tell residents they’re going to pay $0.05 extra in taxes, I would advocate that we have some sort of city interaction before we vote on levying a tax on a community that may not know or understand what is going on,” she said.

City council supported that staff move forward with developing a plan for the tax district.

“The changes in the Blue Ridge Corridor, the upgrades which will eventually have a train station- this area is going to be booming and I’d like to ensure that we are moving forward but also to other council members who mentioned, I think we need more data on outreach,” said mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin.

The BRCA outlined projects money could be used for. Council member Jonathon Melton directed staff and the BRCA to prioritize multimodal transportation to keep the area accessible.

“I have personally scooted down to PNC Arena. It is not safe in a lot of areas and so I do think we have an opportunity to make this a place that is vibrant, walkable and easy to get to and from,” said Melton.

Council instructed city staff and the BRCA to move forward with planning for the tax district.

This wouldn’t be the first MSD for the city. Tax districts are in place downtown and on Hillsborough Street.

There are also considerations underway for new tax districts in Midtown and the Dorothea Dix Park area.