North Carolina Treasurer announces dental premium reductions during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of State Treasurer negotiated a one-time reduction in dental insurance premiums. The state and Pierce Insurance, the state’s partner in supplemental insurance for retirees, said the deal was struck with UnitedHealthcare.

Retirees would have seen the one-time credit reflected in their June paycheck.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The state said UnitedHealthcare agreed to forgive 50 percent of dental premiums from May for retirees using Pierce Insurance.

Treasurer Dale Folwell said a decline in dental care during the pandemic led to the reduction. Folwell said the program is similar to refunds car insurance companies have offered as a result of people staying at home and driving less during the pandemic.

Source: American Dental Association

The move comes as fewer people are making appointments to see a doctor or dentist. The American Dental Association reported this week that nationwide, 63 percent of dentists’ offices are open but seeing lower patient volume than usual. Only 34 percent of dentists’ offices reported business as usual.

In North Carolina, the number is more evenly split. The ADA reports 48 percent of dentists’ offices are open with business as usual. At the same time, 48 percent are open but seeing fewer patients. About 2 percent said they were closed and only seeing emergency patients.

Numbers sourced from ADA

Folwell’s office estimated the reduction would create more than $2 million in savings.