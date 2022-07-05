RAEFORD, N.C.(WNCN)- A Hoke County man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after deputies found fentanyl and cocaine on him.

The Hoke County Sheriff Office said on July 2, deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Saint James Street in Raeford for a domestic dispute. Deputies on the scene were moving to arrest Garyonte LaDarris Daniels, 40, when they found what they suspected were drugs on him.

Those deputies then called detectives with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations. The sheriff’s office said a search by those detectives turned up suspected fentanyl and 32 individually wrapped bags of suspected cocaine.

Daniels was arrested and taken to the Hoke County Detention Center. Daniels was charged with trafficking opiates by possession and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Daniels was held on a $250,000 secured bond.