RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In 2016, the City of Raleigh set its eyes on a goal of building or preserving 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. That goal may be in jeopardy after the city fell behind on their annual goal over the last fiscal year.

Affordable housing continues to be a challenge facing residents. Almost 30,000 low-income residents are “housing cost-burdened” meaning more than 30 percent of their income goes toward housing.

The shortfall in affordable units over the 2020 to 2021 fiscal year makes this the third fiscal year in a row when the city has come up short of its annual 570 unit goal. For the the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, it created or preserved 156 affordable units.

According to the city’s report, the pandemic was responsible for the shortfall.

The report said, “[a]cross the country, rental development slowed due to supply chain disruption, rising construction costs, labor shortages, and high interest rates on construction loans. Many developments in the pipeline in Raleigh experienced unanticipated funding gaps which delayed the projects.”

FISCAL YEAR UNITS CREATED/PRESERVED 15-16 317 16-17 489 17-18 519 18-19 790 19-20 449 20-21 308 21-22 156

Despite the set back, the city says in its annual report that they have 2,446 units in the pipeline. More than 3,000 units have been constructed since fiscal year 2016. This would put the city at a total of 5,474 units- still short of their 2026 goal of 5,700.

The city could still reach its goal. The report says looking forward to the next fiscal year, staff will continue to “seek new and creative ways to create affordable rental opportunities such as leasing City-owned lots for smaller scale infill development.”

Homebuyer, construction challenges

The city says home prices in the area rose by 22 percent from 2020 to 2021. For those looking to go from renter to homebuyer with help from city program’s the last year was a major challenge.

The city’s Homebuyer Assistance Program uses federal funds to help first-time homebuyers with up to $20,000 for down payments and closing costs. There are specific guidelines for where these homes can be located. On top of that, the report says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has set a maximum home sale price limit of $275,000. The median home price in the city is more than $450,000. The rising cost of homes in the area and program guidelines have made this a challenging program for people to take advantage of over the last year.

Over the last fiscal year, the city says they provided down payment assistance to 16 first-time homebuyers. They’ve helped 318 first-time homebuyers since 318. The annual report says the city has a goal of providing financial assistance to 25 first-time homebuyers.

“The Housing and Neighborhoods Department strives every day to continue advancing this work and turning these dollars into units on the ground and keys in doors for low- and moderate-income residents of our city,” the report said.