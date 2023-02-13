RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gas prices in North Carolina have slipped slightly during the past week but that drop may not be long lived.

GasBuddy reports average gasoline prices in Raleigh fell 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week. That puts the average price at $3.32 per gallon. That price is still 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 0.6 cents lower than a year ago.

A survey of gas stations found fuel prices in Raleigh were ranging between $3.04 per gallon to $3.93 per gallon.

The area may be weeks away from another surge in prices.

“GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The warming means a switch from winter to a summer fuel which impacts the price of gas.

“Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last,” De Haan said.

Statewide, the lowest price tracked by GasBuddy was $2.84 per gallon. They found the highest was $3.93 per gallon. Nationally, the average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week. That price is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago but 10.2 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s figures also show the national average price of diesel has fallen to $4.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 2022.