Raleigh lab lets you check if your COVID-19 vaccine worked

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — When you get your COVID-19, you can’t actually see it working. The immune response in your body happens at such a microscopic level, side effects from the vaccine are the only way to feel if your body is reacting.

Any Lab Test Now in the Triangle has a big menu of lab work they offer. Available tests range from drug testing to DNA testing. They are now adding a test that checks if your body has built up protection from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The test would have to be taken two to three weeks after your last vaccine dose. It requires a blood draw. Results are expected back in two to three days.

If you’ve had COVID-19 in the past, your body has produced antibodies against the virus. When you get your COVID-19 vaccine, your body will create spike protein antibodies. That’s what this specific test is looking for.

“Some people say, how do I know if it worked? So, we’re hoping [this test] can help people,” said, Glory Gallucci, owner at Any Lab Test Now.

The test comes at a cost of $129. While a COVID-19 vaccine and test are covered through federal funding, this test is not. Insurance is not accepted either but they do take payment through your HSA or FSA.

It’s not a test public health officials are actively encouraging people to take. Documents submitted to the FDA showed the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have up to 95-percent efficacy rates.

“There’s no requirement for this test but really I think more peace of mind. I had the vaccine, I took the spike antibody test and I see that I did have an immune response to it. That I did develop the antibodies so I can have a certain degree of confidence,” Gallucci said.

