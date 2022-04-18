RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking the public to help identify and locate a suspected Peeping Tom.

Police said multiple “Peeping Tom” incidents have been reported in the 4600 block of Brockton Drive between Feb. 11 and April 2.

Police said victims reported seeing the suspect looking into different windows of their properties on multiple occasions.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

He appears to be a bald black or Hispanic male of unknown height. Police said he was wearing glasses in another one surveillance video.

Courtesy: Raleigh Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.