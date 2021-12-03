Rocky Mount man charged for illegally selling guns to felons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount man now faces federal charges of illegally selling guns to felons and lying to a firearms dealer.

The Department of Justice said Kyristepher Wilford, 24, is under arrest and accused of buying firearms and then selling them to convicted felons.

The Justice Department said he lied on the forms required to buy the weapons. In them, he indicated he was the intended buyer or transferee of the guns when he knew the guns were for other people. DOJ said these crimes were all alleged to have happened between Feb. 2019 and June 2020.

Wilford faces the following charges:

Selling or otherwise disposing of a firearm knowing and having reasonable cause to believe such a person is prohibited(2)

Knowingly making a materially false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer while purchasing a firearm(2)

Engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license

If found guilty, Wilford could spend up to 45 years in prison.

DOJ said the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives and the Rocky Mount Police Department are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parris is prosecuting the case.