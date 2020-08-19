RTP company shifts from cancer research to COVID-19, developing long-term immunity vaccine

Morrisville, N.C. (WNCN)- After years of working in cancer research, scientists at Heat Biologics have now shifted their attention to COVID-19.

Like other companies working on a vaccine, the pressure is on.

“It’s such important work. In medical research, you need to be safe and efficacious,” said Jeff Hutchins, chief scientific operating officer at Health Biologics.

Safety and speed are the focus as scientist try to develop long-term immunity to COVID-19 in people. The company is in the pre-trial stage, testing their vaccine on mice.

“We’re seeing promising results that way so we feel like we’re on track as were moving this product into manufacturing,” said Hutchins.

The testing isn’t quite ready for human trials yet.

CEO Jeff Wolf, said they’re taking what they’ve learned from their work in cancer research and infectious diseases and applying it to COVID-19.

“The T-cell we generated actually invades the lung and destroys cancer in the lung which is why we think this could be a good vaccine for COVID-19, which is a respiratory disease,” said Wolf.

There’s no timeline for how long it could take to get this out to the public. Wolf says they’re working as fast as they can. While they’re also in this race along with other companies, Wolf said their work is on a different track.

“Most of the other companies out there are focused on generating an antibody response which is important but you need both,” he said.

Heat Biologics believes their vaccine could work alone or in combination with others for added immunity to create a ‘super vaccine’.

Their focus is to create an extra layer of long-term immunity for people who they believe need it most. Those populations include frontline health care workers, the elderly or people with comorbidity.

Russia recently announced they have a vaccine ready to go. Third-phase human trials, which is typically the last step before approval, were not done.

Wolf said there was too much unknown about that vaccine and COVID-19 to determine if Russia’s vaccine will be effective.

“I don’t think anyone does because you really haven’t done very full studies with this vaccine. I think in the coming months we’ll know more,” he said.

Scientists at Heat Biologics say they’re ready to take on any new information.

“We’re used to it. Things change very fast and you adapt to the market,” said Hutchins.

Getting a vaccine to the public

The World Health Organization reported they are tracking 138 candidate vaccines in the preclinical evaluation stage. Twenty-nine candidate vaccines are in the clinical evaluation stage.

Taking a vaccine from research to full implementation requires several steps.

Step one is the exploratory stage where scientists learn about a virus. Next is the pre-clinical stage where animals are tested to ensure safety.

After those are determined to have good results, there comes the clinical development. It splits up into the three phases of testing. In phase one, the candidate vaccine is given to less than 100 people. If it is determined to be safe- it moves into phase 2 where its given to hundreds of people. Those people are split into different group to learn about immunity. Phase 3, involves thousands of people to learn more about effectiveness and safety.

Later comes regulatory review and approval and large scale manufacturing followed by quality control.

The table below shows the current stage of vaccine candidates in clinical development.