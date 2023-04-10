RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Your odds of seeing an armadillo in North Carolina may be increasing.

The N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission says the state’s shorter winters is drawing the shelled mammal north to the Tar Heel state.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public to report any sightings of nine-banded armadillos to help commission biologists determine their range expansion in the state.

The commission said armadillos lack thick insulation and must dig for most foods. Surviving in freezing conditions is difficult for them, drawing them to areas with more mild winters. With North Carolina experiencing fewer long stretches of below-freezing weather, the commission said armadillos are expanding northward.

“Whether armadillos continue spreading beyond their current range will be largely determined by climate,” according to Colleen Olfenbuttel, the commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist. “The number of counties with confirmed observations is 28, stretching from Cherokee to Dare counties. This makes it likely the armadillo is expanding its range naturally throughout North Carolina, rather than being helped by human intervention.”

If you observe an armadillo in the wild, you are asked to participate in the NC Armadillo project. You can upload and share your photos here or download the iNaturalist app.

Another option for reporting an observation is by emailing armadillo@ncwildlife.org and including:

A photo of the armadillo (if available)

When it was observed (date and time)

The location where it was observed (GPS coordinates are best, but a detailed location description is acceptable)

The state’s first confirmed sighting of a nine-banded armadillo was in Macon County in 2007. In the last 16 years, the wildlife commission has received more than 898 reports in 70 counties.