State auditor says parents should ‘be concerned’ about North Carolina Virtual Public School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A performance audit by the North Carolina State Auditor found North Carolina Virtual Public School was not fulfilling its promise to students.

The state’s audit lists the following findings:

Eight of 12 NCVPS courses audited did not meet required curriculum content standards, increasing the risk that students would not be taught all required subject matter. There was no assurance that 11 of 12 NCVPS courses audited met adopted standards for rigor, increasing the risk that students may not master the course material. NCVPS teacher evaluations were not performed consistently and in accordance with NCVPS policy. NCVPS course content was not properly cited to avoid copyright infringement.

In an interview with CBS 17, State Auditor Beth Wood said families should be concerned with the findings.

“Be concerned that these online classes may not be preparing your children for the next grade or for college,” said Wood.

Wood questioned the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s, who operates NCVPS, ability to handle the increasing number of students looking for online courses as a result of COVID-19.

“Schools are already saying there’s going to be a lot more virtual training but I have shown in this audit that what DPI has in place for online classes is not meeting the standards of what DPI is advertising and what parents should be expecting is just not there,” said Wood.

To read the entire audit report, click here.

Response from DPI

The audit report was accompanied by a response from the office of the superintendent of public instruction. That response reads as follows:

“Throughout the course of this audit, NCVPS raised multiple concerns related to audit methodology used.

This audit did not include the most important part of any classroom (digital or physical): the teacher.

This audit did not include classroom instruction or student feedback.

This audit did not include the objective standardized assessment results of NCVPS students

DPI agrees with some audit findings

In it’s response to the state, DPI said it agreed with the third finding that teacher evaluations were not performed consistently. The department said their own internal audit found the same thing and steps were already taken to resolve the issues.

The department said a new teacher observation tool was introduced and it being implemented in phase.

DPI also agreed with the state on the fourth finding that course content was not properly cited. The department said they started to used an “originality detection software”.