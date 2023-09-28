RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forbes has released their list of Top Creators for 2023. Making the top 10 were a few North Carolina natives.

Combined, the 50 influencers ranked by Forbes have 2.6 billion social media followers and have racked up $700 million in earnings. According to the publication, that’s up 20 percent from 2022’s earnings.

To put together their list, Forbes estimated earnings, follower counts, engagement rates, and entrepreneurial activities.

No. 1

Making it to the number one spot was Jimmy Donaldson, more commonly known as MrBeast. Donaldson was born in Greenville.

According to Forbes, Donaldson is estimated to have $82 million in earnings and 312 million followers.

He’s most known for YouTube videos that include living in Antarctica for 50 hour and spending seven days stranded at sea.

The entrepreneur has his own line of snack bars, Feastables. While Donaldson also started a restaurant chain, MrBeast Burgers, but CBS reports say he is suing the ghost kitchen behind the brand after quality complaints from customers.

Donaldson will become a member of Forbes’ board when a planned sale of the company is completed.

No. 4

Also on the Forbes list are Rhett & Link. They made the number 4 spot on Forbes’ Top Creators List.

The pair grew up in Buies Creek, a Harnett County town outside of Lillington. Best friends since grade school, Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln “Link” Neal III began their blogging career on YouTube in 2006.

Since then, they’ve moved to California and Forbes estimates they’ve racked up $35 million in earnings along with 51 million followers.

The duo have started their own entertainment company, Mythical, employing more than 100 people who create YouTube series, according to Forbes. Rhett & Link produce podcasts, perform at live shows, and livestream events. Forbes says they also run a fund to invest in upcoming creators.