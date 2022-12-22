RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Still looking for a last-minute holiday gift? Google says you’re not alone.

If history is any guide, the tech giant says you’re most likely to start Googling the phrase “last minute gifts” Thursday.

In each of the past 10 years, the day with the highest search for that phrase came between Dec. 22-24. Last year, it peaked on Dec. 23.

Who might you still be shopping for? Google says that since 2018, there have been more Christmas week searches for the phrase “gifts for mother in law” than any other week in the year.

The phrase “in stock near me” also appears more this week than in any of the year’s 51 other weeks.

The search engine also has published its Holiday 100 list of items that “made our year” in 2022 — though it’s not clear how many of them you can get between now and Christmas.