RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Saturday will mark a historic night for Duke basketball.

The Blue Devils’ game will be the final home game for Mike Krzyzewski against the arch-rival North Carolina.

StubHub reports high ticket demand for the Saturday matchup.

“While the game currently ranks as StubHub’s #5th highest-selling Duke vs. North Carolina matchup, we expect the game to trends towards #1 as ticket sales increase closer to game day,” Mike Silveira, spokesperson at StubHub, said in a statement.

At this point, the lowest priced ticket on StubHub will cost $3,690.

Anyone wanting a seat at Cameron Indoor Stadium on this historic night will have to move quickly.

Fewer than 300 tickets are available on StubHub.

The average price for tickets sold sits at $5,392.

Silveira said this is more than double the price they’ve seen for any prior matchup between the rivals in StubHub history.

Krzyzewski led the Blue Devils for four decades before announcing his retirement.

Krzyzewski has won five NCAA Tournament titles, 25 ACC Tournament titles, and 12 ACC regular-season titles with the team.