Toyota drivers now have to pay to use remote start features

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A feature becoming more standard and convenient on new cars is the remote start using your key fob or smartphone app.

Want to warm up your car in the winter before you head out the door? Remote start.

Want to cool it down in the summer? Remote start.

It’s typically free for most drivers but it’s now costing some Toyota drivers.

Toyota confirmed to The Drive that people with Toyotas from 2018 or later have to be enrolled in a subscription service to use the key fob remote start function.

A trial of the feature is available for a year. After that, the company’s website explains the feature costs $8 a month or $80 a year.

Charging for the feature isn’t new.

It’s just finally getting attention after drivers have found it in the fine print- something most of us can probably admit we don’t read.

The fine print for Toyota connected services says:

“The Remote Connect trial period is at no extra cost and begins on the original date of purchase or lease of a new vehicle. Paid subscription required after trial to access the service.”

It’s tough to tell if more companies will also turn to subscription services for their remote start features. For now, drivers can enjoy the feature while it’s free.