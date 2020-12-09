UNC doctor says severe reactions to COVID-19 vaccine not likely

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN)- As the U.K. began vaccinating people this week, it has given the U.S. an opportunity to watch the rollout from afar.

Medical professionals have now learned two health care workers vaccinated this week had anaphylactoid reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.

The U.K. is now warning people with a history of severe allergic reactions to stay away from the COVID-19 vaccine.

A doctor at UNC tells CBS 17, the news should not deter people in the us from getting the vaccine. Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a professor and infectious disease expert, does not expect the news of two people reacting to the vaccine to slow down it’s approval in the U.S.

“Those two allergic reactions that happened in the U.K. were for people who had high grade severe allergic reactions. They carried an Epi pen. So, this would not pose me any concern. If you get some mild food allergies or other intolerances to medicine, this is not going to be an issue for you at all,” said Dr. Wolfe.

Read the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine report here.

Data released to the public yesterday about the Pfizer vaccine’s trials showed some trial patients felt fatigue, headaches and chills after vaccination. Those are not uncommon for most vaccines, according to Dr. Wolfe.

Dr. Wolfe says the public shouldn’t worry about long-term side effects either. He said most side effects occur within 48 hours of vaccination.

“I don’t know any vaccine issues frankly that occur beyond that time point. In fact when they’ve been looked at before, they’ve not been found. So, I don’t have a single theoretical reason to think that this will cause life problems. It’s just not built that way,” said Wolfe.

Dr. Wolfe said people should be afraid those allergic reactions were only found in two of the thousands of patients vaccinated. In the U.S., it was not seen as a significant risk in the 43,000 people involved in trials.

“We need people to be prepared to say, ‘Hey look I’m okay with getting a vaccine now because I want to break the back of what’s been a terrible year for us with COVID,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe is a participant in a COVID-19 vaccine study. He is not aware of whether he got a true vaccine or a placebo.