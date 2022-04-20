RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Hoke County man is now facing charges after a traffic stop turns up marijuana and guns.

Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s said their detective division, narcotics division, and Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting saturation patrols on Thursday, April 15.

Detectives noticed a vehicle make a traffic violation on Fayetteville Road and made a stop. When deputies approached, they said they smelled marijuana. When looking into the car, they saw a clear plastic bag containing what they suspected to be marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, 21-year-old Jahquan Patrick Porter, was asked to step out. A closer look inside the car turned up more marijuana. Deputies also found firearms and drug paraphernalia. When deputies tried to arrest Porter, they said he ran off.

Porter was later found and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center. He received a $30,000.00 secured bond. He faces the following charges: