What to know about census takers in your neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 2020 census takers were scheduled to start knocking on doors in Wake County Tuesday. These census takers will only knock on your door if you have not filled out a survey already.

Results from the 2020 Census will play a role in a number of ways, from future federal funding and political representation.

“We see now with our CARES Act money, it’s been so beneficial,” said Commissioner Vickie Adamson. She is the chair of the Wake County Complete Count Committee.

She said the census will also determine whether Wake County beats out Mecklenburg County in a Census response wager.

“We’re about five points ahead of Mecklenburg and if we can keep our lead, then the signed Canes jersey stays in Wake County,” the commissioner said.

Avoiding 2020 Census scammers

Adamson said census impersonators were out in neighborhoods as early as last year.

“We immediately had folks knocking on doors saying they were with the Census asking for financial information,” Adamson said.

That’s one red flag to look out for. Legitimate census takers won’t:

Seek financial information

Request social security numbers

Ask to enter your home or ask you to step outside.

“They just ask for basic data about who you are, your age, what’s your relationship to other members of your household,” said Adamson.

Census takers will wear a photo I.D. badge, along with a branded shirt and bag.

They were scheduled to complete their door knocks by September.

Adamson said scammers may try to take advantage of people with limited English. It’s why census takers who speak other languages were matched up to neighborhoods where there languages are spoken.

“If somebody comes up and you’re not understanding them, you can absolutely demand that they come back with somebody that you can understand,” Adamson said.

Mapping Census responses

The Hard to Count Map 202 was created by the City University of New York. It measures self-response for the 2010 and 2020 census.

According to the map, south and southwest states had the lowest responses to the 2020 census so far.

It showed so far, the response rate for the 2020 census was 59.3 percent. The final self-response rate in 2010 was 64.8 percent.

By this count, Wake, Orange, and Union counties have the largest response rates so far. Avery County had the smallest response rate.

Nationally, Minnesota had the highest rate so far with 72.4 percent of the state responding. Alaska was listed as having the smallest response rate with only just under 50 percent of residents filling out a census survey. New Mexico came in second to last with only 53.4 people responding to the 2020 Census so far.