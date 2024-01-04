RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Between colds, the flu, RSV and COVID-19 — physicians are busy.

“All of the emergency departments in the area are very full as well as urgent cares and so we are seeing an escalation of the virus and kind of continuing that community,” said Dr. Ryan Lamb, an emergency physician and medical director and chair of the emergency department at UNC Health Rex.

State data from this week showed more than 1,000 people were hospitalized for respiratory illness last week. More than 22% of all people who visited emergency departments in the past week were there for respiratory illness. That’s about double what was seen this same time last month.

Lamb says people should see a doctor if they’re worried about symptoms they’re feeling.

“When people are short of breath or they’re confused, they’re not acting right or they’re having significant pain or discomfort, then someone needs to come and be checked,” said Lamb.

For people opting to medicare at home, focus on treating your individual symptoms.

“So fever is treated with Tylenol and Motrin. It kind of helps with the muscle aches as well. Cough medicine is harder. Some of it is not very successful,” explained Lamb.

Virtual visits are also an option for those who want to check in on a symptom but don’t feel ill enough to walk into a clinic.

“Once you start pushing beyond that and you’re worried that I’m breathing too hard or I really don’t feel well, then I think you’re going to have to seek more in-person care,” Lamb.

The downside to virtual visits is not being able to have your vitals taken but if you have a smart watch or fitness watch, Lamb said those could help you keep track of some data like your heart rate or oxygen levels.