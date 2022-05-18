CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced a months-long road closure.

The resurfacing project, covering parts of Chapel Hill and Carrboro, is scheduled to begin next week.

NCDOT said West Franklin Street/East Main Street will be milled and resurfaced between N.C. 86 and Jones Ferry Road. A new traffic pattern will also be implemented to add bike lanes along this stretch.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 23 and run through mid-August.

Drivers can expect some lane closures for the duration of the project. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians should be cautious when going through the work zone.