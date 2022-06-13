RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If your skin crawls at the mention of bugs like spiders or roaches, you may want to pass on this news article. A Raleigh-based pest control company is offering money to homeowners willing to live with cockroaches.

Typically, finding roaches in your home means breaking out the Raid and roach traps. For people with Katsaridaphobia, a fear of roaches, it could also mean just picking up and finding a new home all together.

The Pest Informer announced they are willing to pay $2,000 if you let them release about 100 American cockroaches in your home. They want to test out a specific pest control technique to gauge how effective the treatment is.

The company is looking for five to seven homeowners to participate. Homeowners would need to grant The Pest Informer permission to film and test the treatment in their home. The study would last about 30 days.

The company laid out the following rules:

You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.

You must be 21 years or older to qualify.

You must be located in the Continental United States

All tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe.

You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

At the end of the study, if the cockroach infestation hasn’t been eliminated, we will use traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to you.

The duration of this study will be approximately 30 days.

As far as what happens after the 30 days, it’s not clear. The company’s ad for roach testers didn’t include information on what steps may be taken if their treatment doesn’t work. If you’re interested in using your home for the treatment test, click here to apply.