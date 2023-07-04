RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If your plans are still up in the air this 4th of July in the Triangle, it’s not to late to find a great option for celebrating the nation’s birthday.

Here’s a quick look at the festivities from children’s parades to fireworks at the ballpark.

Apex

A long-standing tradition—the Olde Fashioned Fourth of July—returns Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Apex. The free event starts off with a flag raising and words from the mayor. Then the activites kick in, including games for all ages, inflatables, the Parade of Wheels, and ends with a splash down from the Apex Fire Department!

Chapel Hill

Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Hosted by Preservation Chapel Hill from 1 to 3 p.m., this event will feature music by The Village Band, free ice cream, lemonade and flags. For those attending, the address is the Horace Williams House Grounds at 610 East Rosemary St. Anyone coming is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Fireworks show

Chapel Hill’s 4th of July fireworks celebration will take place Tuesday at Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Road, Chapel Hill. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will start around 9 p.m.

Cary

Returning to the waters of Symphony Lake Tuesday night will be Cary’s signature fireworks show—the finale to the Town of Cary’s annual Independence Day Celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

The festivities kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will include music by the Cary Town Band and the North Carolina Symphony. General admission for the event is free.

Durham

Fireworks at Bulls Athletic Park

The City of Durham 4th of July fireworks will be set off from Durham Bulls Athletic Park following the end of the Durham Bulls game against the Norfolk Tides.

Children’s Parade

The Children’s Independence Day Parade at Durham Central Park starts at 9:30 a.m. and will last until about 11 a.m. There will be materials to decorate bikes, trikes, wagons and strollers. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. After the parade there will be free popsicles, fire truck tours and music from DJ Pittipat.

Knightdale

Celebrate the 4th of July at the Fourth on First Celebration at 4 p.m. at Knightdale Station Park. It’s a classing entertainment and fireworks kind of evening.

Raleigh

Dix Parks Fireworks

The City of Raleigh is celebrating the red, white and blue with its 4th of July fireworks show at Dix Park, from 5-10 p.m. At this free event, there will be food trucks, music and a family activity zone.

Block Party at Brier Creek

Starting at 8 p.m. is the Brier Creek Star Spangled Block Party and Fireworks Show on Tuesday. July 4. With a gathering at 8131 Brier Creek Parkway, attendees can expect to enjoy entertainment from a DJ, face painting, a 360 photo booth and more, followed by a fireworks show.