Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Cape Hatteras National Seashore re-opening most areas following Hurricane Dorian
NC animal control officer injured by pit bull
Raleigh thieves targeting AC units; tearing machines apart to get copper inside
Tent courts set to open on border for US asylum seekers
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer
Top Stories
Dominating Patriots remain No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll
Top Stories
Brewers star Yelich fouls ball off leg, limps out of game
AP source: Jets acquire WR Thomas from Pats for draft pick
Patriots coaches mum on plans for Brown this week vs. Miami
Tick, tock: OBJ plans to keep wearing lavish watch in games
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Republican Murphy wins 3rd Congressional District seat, AP reports
Election Results
Your Local Election HQ
Republican Murphy wins 3rd Congressional District after Jones dies, AP reports
Raleigh political students largely unaware of Tuesday’s special election
Murphy wins 3rd district; votes being counted in tight 9th district contest
Trump: NC will rebound from Dorian ‘quickly,’ ‘beautifully’
McCready relying on not being career politician in special election for NC’s 9th district
Trump’s Fayetteville rally to be a test for his clout, GOP
More Your Local Election HQ
Trending Stories
NC woman tied husband up, cut off his penis, deputies say
Republican Murphy wins 3rd Congressional District after Jones dies, AP reports
Woman found dead in Orange County yard recently took out restraining orders against 2 men
Family of man shot by Cumberland County deputy says incident wasn’t handled properly
Election Results
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps