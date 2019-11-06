Elections 2019

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
‘Utter shock and disbelief’: Virginia mother says counselor gave her son Percocet at school
Women gunned down near border recalled as good and kind
Trump honors Native Americans, US founders in same month
Chile’s protests shrink in size after nearly 3 weeks
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Top Stories
November 5: Two Cold Blasts Ahead
Top Stories
November 4: Riding the Temperature Roller-Coaster
November 1: Cool Start to the Month
Halloween storms ruin plans, but not enough to cancel party on Franklin Street
Storms move out of central NC, colder temps on the way
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
‘Utter shock and disbelief’: Virginia mother says counselor gave her son Percocet at school
Top Stories
NC passenger tossed beer bottle after crash, then pair fled, police say
Top Stories
Durham educators protesting in hopes to garner more school funding
What is DMT? What makes it dangerous?
Wake County schools say sorry after bus driver takes 12-mile detour for co-worker
1 ton of cocaine worth $31 million found in shipment in Savannah
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
Dortmund, Chelsea stage big Champions League comebacks
Top Stories
NC State opens basketball season with visit from ACC foe Georgia Tech
Top Stories
Duke meets Kansas for season-opening top 5 showdown
Brandon Robinson out for No. 9 UNC’s opener vs Notre Dame
No. 11 Virginia’s Diakite ready to assume leadership role
Coach Capel, Pitt have new direction in Year 2
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
1 captured, 2 still sought in deadly Halloween shooting in Fayetteville, police say
Elections 2019
Test for iframer
https://media.wncn.com/nxs-wncntv-media-us-east-1/election_results/elections.html
Iframes not supported
adfasdfasdf
asdfasd
fasdfasdfdsf
Trending Stories
Wake County schools say sorry after bus driver takes 12-mile detour for co-worker
13-year-old Robeson County murder suspect wanted after escaping during court appearance
Woman found dead was killed by her own Great Danes, police say
Raleigh woman facing DWI, other charges after crashing car at 100+ mph on I-40, officials say
DA: Fayetteville grandma faces 2 years max after child starved to death
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps