DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night.

The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.

A CBS 17 crew on scene said crews responded to the call just after 6:15 p.m.

Police confirm a male died from gunshot wounds. There is no information on the victim’s age or a suspect.

The entire parking lot is currently taped off, but no outside traffic is impacted, CBS 17’s crew said.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.