RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man was officially indicted by a grand jury for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Tuesday.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, has been indicted for first-degree murder following the murder of Byrd on Aug. 11. The first man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was indicted Friday, the same day as Deputy Byrd’s funeral.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo (left) and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.

Byrd, 48, died of multiple gunshot wounds along Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge roads, CBS 17 previously reported, after he exited his patrol vehicle. Byrd was in protective gear, but his K-9 officer remained in the car, signaling he wasn’t in any danger at the time of his murder.

Byrd was shot just after 11 p.m. and found approximately two hours later by another deputy.

There was no indication over the sheriff’s office radio communications that Byrd had been shot, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said, but enough time elapsed “to check on his welfare” leading to the discovery of the shooting.

Byrd spent 13 years serving Wake County – first as a detention officer before becoming a deputy.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo was also previously charged with the murder of Byrd Thursday, but had not been served due to being in federal custody in Burke County, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said – that Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker also confirmed.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo is being federally detained in the Forsyth County Jail under no bond. He has not yet been arraigned on murder charges.