RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued a Storm Team Alert Day for Thursday afternoon and evening over the threat of severe storms.

Storms are expected to develop during the late afternoon, and due to our near-record temperatures in the 90s – any storm that develops could easily turn strong to severe.

Much of central North Carolina is outlined in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) with the main threats being damaging wind and large hail.

Much of Central North Carolina is outlined in a slight risk, meaning a 2 out of 5 on the radar outlook scale (CBS 17 Storm Team).

The main threat will be from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Stay with CBS 17 as the Storm Team fine-tunes the forecast and keeps you prepared.