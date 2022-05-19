RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued a Storm Team Alert Day for Thursday afternoon and evening over the threat of severe storms.
Storms are expected to develop during the late afternoon, and due to our near-record temperatures in the 90s – any storm that develops could easily turn strong to severe.
Much of central North Carolina is outlined in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) with the main threats being damaging wind and large hail.
The main threat will be from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
