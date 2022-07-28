ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of Interstate 95 near Exit 160 are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT expects the road to open by 8 p.m., but that is not official. Originally, officials said 6 p.m.

(Wes Hohenstein/CBS 17)

Officials are asking motorists to take Exit 154 to NC 481 West, turn left onto NC 481 West and follow NC 481 West to NC 48/NC 4 North.

Then, turn right onto NC 48/NC 4 North, follow NC 48/NC 4 North to NC 561 East and turn right onto NC 561 East.

Finally, follow NC 561 East to the on-ramps for I-95 and then take the on-ramp to re-access I-95 at Exit 160.