GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Greensoboro 9-month-old.

The missing boy has been identified as 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk.

Kayson is described as a Black boy, approximately 1-foot, 6-inches, approximately 30 pounds and has black curly hair with brown eyes. He was last seen in a white shirt, gray sweatpants and gray jacket.

Additionally, the North Carolina AMBER Alert system, as well as police, believe Kayson is with Deon Lamar Monk.

Deon Monk is described as a Black man that is approximately 6-feet, 3-inches tall, approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said they are unsure of a shirt Deon is wearing, but he was last seen in multi-colored shorts and a gray jacket.

As of 7:15 p.m., police have confirmed Deon is Kayson’s father.

Furthermore, investigators have confirmed Deon is a suspect in a Greensboro shooting earlier Thursday. Police said Kayson was taken from the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 or to call 911.

This is the second AMBER Alert issued in North Carolina in the last 24 hours.

The first was issued Wednesday night for a missing 3-year-old boy out of Rutherford County.

WGHP contributed to this article.