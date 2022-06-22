BALTIMORE, Md. (WNCN) – One of NFL’s greatest defensive tackles, Tony Siragusa, has passed away at his New Jersey home on Wednesday, multiple reports confirm. He is the second Ravens player to die Wednesday after the team confirmed linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died unexpectedly today, too.

Siragusa spent the first six seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before helping lead the Ravens to their 2001 Super Bowl title.

Gerry Sandusky, the voice of the Ravens, tweeted “This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history,” following the news of Siragusa and Ferguson. “The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned.”

Ferguson, 26, was a current linebacker for the team. Neither cause of death has been released.

Former Baltimore running back Jamal Lewis reported Siragusa’s death to TMZ.

This is a developing story.