ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A preliminary autopsy report came out Tuesday afternoon regarding the death of an infant that prosecutors say was killed last fall by its father and teenage mother in Erwin.

CBS 17 previously reported Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, were charged with first-degree murder a little over one week ago for the death of their baby.

According to the police chief, investigators believe Riddle gave birth around Nov. 22, 2021, and the baby died shortly after.

The baby was found in the backyard of the couple’s home and both parents were arrested Aug. 20.

According to a preliminary autopsy report confirmed by the Erwin Police Chief, the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Riddle and VanDyke are due back in court Sept. 6.

Rodney Overton, Justin Moore and Kayla Morton contributed to this article.