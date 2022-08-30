KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.

Kenly has been without a police department for about one month, and after the closed session meeting Tuesday, will now also be without a Town Manager.

The entire Kenly Police Department resigned July 20 citing the work environment created by the town’s new manager.

On Tuesday, Kenly Mayor Herbert Tooie Hales told CBS 17 while the investigation did not find there was a toxic work environment, Town Manager Justine Jones was terminated because it was the “best way to move forward for the town”.

The closed session meeting allowed the Town Council to receive investigation results that the Town Attorney oversaw.

The investigation found the work environment was not hostile, as some of the resignation letters stated, but the decision to terminate Jones wasn’t solely based on the investigation findings.

Further details of the investigation were not released, CBS 17’s Gilat Melamed reported, as the mayor said the Town’s Attorney has them.

CBS 17 also learned that Kenly is not considering rehiring any of the people who turned in resignations and Johnston Count deputies are still going to continue patrolling the area.

This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.