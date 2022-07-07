Legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday his family announced (Getty Images).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 60-year run in Hollywood’s film industry has come to an end for James Caan after his family announced the legendary actor has passed away at the age of 82.

Caan, known most notably for his roles in movies such as “The Godfather” and “Elf” also had star roles in series such as western “El Dorado” and drama “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour”.

His family took to Twitter and released a statement saying Caan passed away in the evening hours on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the statement said. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan won an Academy Award and had a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather”.

