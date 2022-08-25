RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

(Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.

Court records said a struggle ensued after a Nash County deputy pulled him over for speeding on I-95 southbound in Feb. 2021.

Deputy Shelby Smith approached the car and Ford handed her a forged license, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

He said Deputy Smith then called a K9 unit to the scene citing criminal activity.

Deputy William Toney and a K9 handler arrived at the scene and asked Ford to get out of the car, according to reports.

They said Ford started firing a gun several times and shot Deputy Toney three or four times.

Sheriff Stone said Smith then fired back and Ford made his way into a ditch, losing his weapon.

Smith held Ford at gunpoint until more units could arrive on scene, according to reports.

Ford was arrested and the gun was seized by officers at the scene.

The K9 was in the patrol vehicle during the shooting and was not harmed.

Evidence presented at the trial shows Ford used a Taurus 9 mm pistol.

Photo from the scene (Sky Eye 17)

At the time of the shooting, Sheriff Stone said Ford had a lengthy criminal history ranging from strangulation charges to drug trafficking.

“Brazen attacks on those dedicated to public safety should never be tolerated,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims said. “We’ve worked collectively to bring a very dangerous individual to justice.”

Deputy Toney was taken to the hospital where he was taken into surgery.

He was released from the hospital a few days later.

“We stand by and support the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “This defendant was a prior felon illegally carrying a gun, with an extended magazine, that was used to fire at two Nash County deputies. Now, he is facing time in federal prison.”

Ford is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident, according to a release.

The DOJ said Ford will be sentenced later this year and faces up to 10 years in prison.