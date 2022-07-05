RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby is dead and two adults have been shot after a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday night, CBS 17 has confirmed.

More than a dozen cop cars are currently on scene at an apartment complex off of Shanda Drive in Raleigh after a shooting, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.

CBS 17 learned of the shooting just after 10:30 p.m. and immediately sent a crew to the scene.

Officers on scene have confirmed the suspect is on the way to a nearby hospital after fighting police, but is in police custody.

This is a breaking news situation and we will update you as more information becomes available.