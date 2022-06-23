BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WNCN) – Former Duke Blue Devil forward Paolo Banchero was drafted No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, during the first round of the NBA Draft.

Banchero joins a Magic team who will benefit from the forward’s most developed and proven talent in this year’s draft, multiple sources say. His numbers back this up, easily. Duke will have multiple first-rounders tonight, and despite the talent across the Blue Devil board, Banchero averaged 17.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game.

He also finished his college career shooting 52 percent from two-point range and 33.8 percent from 3-point land.

Banchero was touted back and forth all offseason to be within the first three picks off the board. Even linked to No. 1 on draft day — and the rumors were true.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound rookie will bring his size, skill, passing and play-making ability to the Magic. Analysts said he wasn’t a unanimous No. 1 pick due to potentially not being as damaging of an arc shooter as players such as University of Auburn’s Jabari Smith or Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren.

However, it was Banchero over Smith and Holmgren on draft night.

Additionally, Atlantic Coastal Conference Defensive Player-of-the-Year Mark Williams, second-team All-ACC Wendell Moore Jr., honorable mention All-ACC pick A.J. Griffin and ACC All-Freshman honoree Trevor Keels are waiting to hear their names called as soon as tonight, too.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets picked University of Memphis center Jalen Duren at No. 13 and pick again at No. 15 in the first round.