RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is currently responding to an active shooter situation in the area of the Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Additionally, a representative at Hedingham Golf Club, that is a golf club near the shooting area, said they closed the golf club and pulled all the golfers inside for safety.

Police advise all residents in this area remain in their home and to contact 911 is they see anyone or anything suspicious.

Raleigh police are on the scene of an active shooter scene in northeast Raleigh. (Lillian Donahue/CBS 17) Raleigh police are on the scene of an active shooter scene in northeast Raleigh. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

This is a breaking news situation and CBS 17 has sent multiple crews to multiple areas, including the greenway, Osprey Cove Drive, Fire Station 21 in Raleigh and WakeMed.