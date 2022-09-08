CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South near Perkins Drive is closed after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle, the Chapel Hill Police Department said just before 11 p.m.

Police say Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Perkins Drive as the investigation continues.

Officers also confirmed the person struck by the car died at the scene. However, they did not release any details of the accident or any victim information.

This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated.