HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon bond hearing for a suspect in the killing of two Orange County teens in September revealed new details about the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.

Issiah Ross, held without bond since he was charged in the deaths, sought to have a secured bond set at $200,000.

It didn’t happen.

Devin Clark, 18, in a photo from his family and Lyric Woods, 14, in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

During the hearing, a prosecutor said the 14-year-old Woods and 18-year-old Clark were gunned down while running from a GMC Yukon in western Orange County early on the morning of Sept. 18.

“They were executed,” the prosecutor said, also arguing that Ross, now 18, should not be allowed bond.

The prosecution prevailed in the argument and the judge in the case denied bond for Ross.

Also during the hearing, the prosecution said there were 13 shell casings collected in the area where the shooting took place off Buckhorn Road near Yarborough Road.

Woods was shot four times, including once in her neck at close range, the prosecutor said. Clark was shot five times, including once in the back of his head.

“They had been dragged or placed in the location they were oriented in the same direction — on their back arms outstretched,” the prosecutor said.

The teens were hidden behind tall brush making them not visible from the road.

The prosecutor also said dried blood visible to the naked eye was found in the GMC Yukon.

Ross, although 17 at the time of the crime, is being tried as an adult for the killings and made his first court appearance in Nov.

Family members of the victims attended Monday’s court appearance and the one in Nov.

The next court date in the case is set for June 27 — the next available according to the judge.