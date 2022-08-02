LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP/WNCN) – Vin Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles has died at 94, the team announced Tuesday night.

Scully called Major League Baseball games for 67 years from 1950 until 2016. His run as a broadcaster marks the longest term for a broadcaster for a single team in professional sports history.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, that spoke to family members.

Scully saw it all and called it all.

He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.

The Dodgers changed players, managers, executives, owners — and even coasts — but Scully and his soothing, insightful style remained a constant for the fans.

He called his final game on Oct. 2, 2016 and finished his career with more than 9,000 broadcasts and more than 80 years as a baseball fan.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.