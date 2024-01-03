Good afternoon, readers. It’s Hump Day! As we get closer to the weekend bundle up because temperatures are expected to drop. Rain, maybe even some icy rain or snow, is expected in Saturday’s forecast.

For today’s Rundown, CBS 17 is gathering more information about three people who were arrested and charged with two murders that happened last summer in Harnett County.

The non-profit Note in the Pocket is expanding to Durham this year.

Also, Campbell football names a new head coach after the resignation of Mike Minter.