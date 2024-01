Good afternoon readers. We’re getting closer to the first weekend of the New Year!

For today’s Rundown, CBS 17 is gathering more information about a 10-year-old who was injured in an accidental shooting in Rocky Mount.

Duke Health is celebrating the success of a partial heart transplant that is now saving thousands of other patients’ lives.

Also, the Carolina Hurricanes have purchased a popular restaurant and bar only a short walk away from PNC Arena in Raleigh!